What Sums up The Spiritual Battle Of Our Times Is Expressed By The Concept Of The City of God vs the City of Man as Explained By St. Augustine.
The former is concerned with love and service, the latter with the desire to dominate i.e. Labido Dominandi.
This is expressed most clearly in the salvific sacrifice of Christ wherein He sheds His blood for your external life as opposed to Dracula who drinks your blood in return his eternal life.
