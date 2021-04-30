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Top Mainstream Show – Interview with #ZeroCovid - DECODED!!!
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22 views • April 30, 2021
Title says it all - this is mainstream guys, but not when I've dealt with it!
It's Ireland-based, but the lessons are just as valid for all countries. Look and LEARN, as I expose the deceit and the lies! The summaries of potential Conflicts of Interest here as compiled by Irish investigative-reporter types are available in my blog post here: https://thefatemperor.com/top-mainstream-show-interview-with-zerocovid-decoded/
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
It's Ireland-based, but the lessons are just as valid for all countries. Look and LEARN, as I expose the deceit and the lies! The summaries of potential Conflicts of Interest here as compiled by Irish investigative-reporter types are available in my blog post here: https://thefatemperor.com/top-mainstream-show-interview-with-zerocovid-decoded/
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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