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1930s Merry-Go-Round Waltz, Calliope Music, Barbershop Quartet, Vintage Vaudeville, Playful, Whimsical, Looney Tunes style
[Intro]
(Upbeat, slightly out-of-tune Calliope organ)
(Mechanical clicking and a "boing" sound effect)
[Verse 1]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
As we went 'round and 'round
Each time 'twould miss we'd steal a kiss
While the merry-go-round went
[Chorus]
(Heavy Brass Um-pah rhythm)
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah!
[Verse 2]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
It made the darndest sound
The lights went low, we both said "Oh"
And the merry-go-round went
[Chorus]
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah!
[Bridge]
(Tempo speeds up, whimsical piano)
Oh, what fun, a wonderful time
Finding love for only a dime!
[Verse 3]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
But you don't see me frown
Ev'rything is fine and now she's mine
'Cause the merry-go-round went
[Outro]
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down!
(Slowing down dramatically like a winding-up toy)
(Final slide whistle sound)
[End]