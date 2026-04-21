BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down
wolfburg
wolfburg
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • Yesterday

1930s Merry-Go-Round Waltz, Calliope Music, Barbershop Quartet, Vintage Vaudeville, Playful, Whimsical, Looney Tunes style

[Intro]
(Upbeat, slightly out-of-tune Calliope organ)
(Mechanical clicking and a "boing" sound effect)

[Verse 1]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
As we went 'round and 'round
Each time 'twould miss we'd steal a kiss
While the merry-go-round went

[Chorus]
(Heavy Brass Um-pah rhythm)
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah!

[Verse 2]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
It made the darndest sound
The lights went low, we both said "Oh"
And the merry-go-round went

[Chorus]
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah!

[Bridge]
(Tempo speeds up, whimsical piano)
Oh, what fun, a wonderful time
Finding love for only a dime!

[Verse 3]
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down
But you don't see me frown
Ev'rything is fine and now she's mine
'Cause the merry-go-round went

[Outro]
Um-pah-pah, um-pah-pah
Um-pah, um-pah, um-pah-pah
Oh, the merry-go-round broke down!
(Slowing down dramatically like a winding-up toy)
(Final slide whistle sound)

[End]

Keywords
playfulcalliope musicbarbershop quartetwhimsical1930s merry-go-round waltzvintage vaudevillelooney tunes style
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Lone Star Reckoning: Texas as the last bastion of liberty

The Lone Star Reckoning: Texas as the last bastion of liberty

Ramon Tomey
UK Parliament Passes Law Banning Cigarette Sales to Future Generations

UK Parliament Passes Law Banning Cigarette Sales to Future Generations

Coco Somers
The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

The SPLC Indictment Exposes the Rot at the Core of the Activist-Industrial Complex

Mike Adams
David Wilcock&#8217;s &#8216;Suicide&#8217; Is The Latest In A Pattern: They&#8217;re Silencing The Truth-Tellers

David Wilcock’s ‘Suicide’ Is The Latest In A Pattern: They’re Silencing The Truth-Tellers

Mike Adams
A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

A shifting stage: Ukraine fights for attention amid global crises

Willow Tohi
A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

A dual mission: Aid and evacuation in a volatile region

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy