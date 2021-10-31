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Attending a Bris
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40 views • October 31, 2021
Rachel: “We have to start respecting our children otherwise they won’t grow up as people who respect others”. She was invited to a bris as a young girl, “I immediately knew at that age something was terribly wrong, that’s not normal”
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