Cult of the Medics (Chapter Three)

Chapter three of a new documentary series about the occult history of the medical industrial complex, created by David Whitehead. Something is terribly wrong with our world. Deep down I am sure you feel it or you would not be watching a series like this. So strap yourself in. It is time we learn about and explore one of the world’s most ancient and most powerful cults, that I refer to as “the cult of the medics” Learn More@ https://cultofthemedics.com/ If you got value out of this series, please consider a small donation here: https://donorbox.org/cult-of-the-medics-docuseries Follow on telegram: https://t.me/cultofthemedics

More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/



