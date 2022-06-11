The Biblical IMAGE TO THE BEAST - It's so close you can practically taste it... 7772666

Keep in mind as you watch this surreal yet very real exposure of what is currently happening all over the world to bring in the biblical "image to the beast" aka One World Government - and in their own words how "they" literally intend to completely control our every move (even our breathing) - and the "plan" is to have it all in place before the year 2030 (less than 8 years from now):





"And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee(the world); and the voice of the

bridegroom(Jesus) and of the bride(believers) shall be heard no more at all in thee: for the owners

of big entertainment, big media and big pharma were the great men of the earth;

for by their pharmaceuticals and propaganda were all the nations deceived."

Revelation 18:23





And for anyone who doubts that particular translation of Revelation 18:23 - it's all broken down in great detail here: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ARE-YOU-UNDER-A-SPELL-AND-NOT-EVEN-KNOW-IT-72777-7772666:b









"For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled."

Revelation 17:17





And now that it's not just people like me(a regular dude pointing out the obvious) telling everyone that the prophesies tell us this will all happen (and is CURRENTLY happening), but instead it's the United Nations, the WHO, the WEF, the governments and leaders of the entire world who are telling us to our faces that they're planning to do this to us - do you believe it now?





Just so we're all clear, we've covered most of this several times previously - how the fake health issues like "viruses" and MANDATORY VACCINES FOR EVERYONE are simply the impetus for the creation of a human control system - the "smart phones" becoming your virtual ball-n-chain - the danger of succumbing to the use of QR codes and online only coupon redemption - the 5G technology infrastructure, it's health dangers and it's ability to track and PHYSICALLY manipulate us - the looming China style Social Credit population control system and how all of that is merely the foundation needed for the implementation of the biblical "mark of the beast" (covered here: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/THE-MARK-OF-THE-BEAST-AND-THE-OTHER-WAYS-TO-BE-DAMNED-7772666:6 )





Can we stop it?

Should we even try to stop it?

Will God stop it?

What is our responsibility in all this?





Lets understand something:

Conspiracy: Two or more individuals agreeing and planning together to do something against another.





Theory: An unproved assumption





Conspiracy Theory: An unproved assumption that two or more individuals are agreeing and planning together to do something against another.





So, when someone has a theory that two or more individuals are agreeing and planning together to do something against another - and those individuals who are theorized as being the conspiring planners come out and tell you with their own words that they are indeed planning to do that "something" against you - IS IT STILL A THEORY? Or is it simply CONSPIRACY FACT?





Once again, even MORE of the prophesies of the scriptures that make up the bible are being vindicated - AS WE SPEAK, AGAIN!





And just as all the thousands of others that have already been fulfilled in explicit detail - these last remaining ones will too be fulfilled - the question is, what side of this do you want to be on when it does?

7772666, Image to the Beast, qrcode, Social Credit System, One World Government

