The Militia: The ONLY Law Enforcers Of Our Constitution

Americans claim that they want solutions to the corruption, criminal activity and downright treason and tyrannical behavior from those in government. What many don't realize is that the men of the states are the constitutional law enforcers. We aren't talking the Thin Blue Line or anyone else. We are talking about the People being the solution in bringing this riff raff to justice and restoring law and order.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

