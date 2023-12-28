The Militia: The ONLY Law Enforcers Of Our Constitution

Americans claim that they want solutions to the corruption, criminal activity and downright treason and tyrannical behavior from those in government. What many don't realize is that the men of the states are the constitutional law enforcers. We aren't talking the Thin Blue Line or anyone else. We are talking about the People being the solution in bringing this riff raff to justice and restoring law and order.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
Help support the channel:
CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown
Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: https://lifewave.com/timbrown1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.