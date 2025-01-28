Trump Attacks Civil Rights, Blacks Discriminated, Become Jobless & Homeless. Racism & Modern Slavery

Trump Administration Is Implementing Project 2025 by Firing Black Federal Employees, Revoking The Civil Rights Era Workplace Discrimination Rules, shutting down the Civil Rights Division of DOJ, freezing all civil rights court cases by the Dept of Justice. Fire DEI Employees ‘To The Maximum Extent Allowed By Law. The Trump administration delivered this message Friday to all department, agency and commission heads in an order to quickly terminate federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) employees and programs. Attorneys call civil rights litigation freeze by Department of Justice a slap in the face. DOJ attorneys cannot file new complaints, briefs or certain court papers “until further notice.”“It is alarming,” said James Woodall, former Public Policy Associate at the Southern Center for Human Rights.





Trump pardons two D.C. police officers found guilty in murder and its cover-up. Officers Terence Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky were convicted for their roles in a deadly 2020 police chase that killed Karon Hylton-Brown and for later covering it up. Civil Rights Groups Urge Supreme Court to Strike Down Dangerous Doctrine that Encourages Police Brutality That Disproportionately Harms Black People. Project 2025 proposes to dismantle affirmative action, weaken anti-discrimination laws, and reduce the enforcement powers of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), threatening to reverse gains made in employment equity and equal opportunity. Modern Slavery Is Here.





Trump Revokes Workplace Discrimination Rules From The Civil Rights Era. President Lyndon Baine Johnson had signed the executive order just one year after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and months after the Voting Rights Act. Trump's attack on the Federal Workforce is an attack on the Black middle class. As the Center for American Progress has noted, “the federal government has hired Black Americans at higher rates than the private sector going back a century or more.” President Trump this week revoked a civil rights-era Equal Employment Opportunity executive order, one of several sweeping changes he's made since taking office to hamper DEI and reshape the federal workforce. The Catholic Church is the Largest Slaveholder in US History





The Jesuit Connection to the Assassination of Abraham Lincoln

“This war would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits. We owe it to Popery that we now see our land reddened with the blood of her noblest sons. Though there were great differences of opinion between the South and North, on the question of slavery, neither Jeff Davis nor any one of the leading men of the Confederacy would have dared to attack the North, had they not relied on the promise of the Jesuits, that, under the mask of Democracy, the money and the arms of the Roman Catholics, even the arms of France, were at their disposal if they would attack us.”





I pity the priests, the bishops and monks of Rome in the United States, when the people realize that they are, in great part, responsible for the tears and the blood shed in this war. I conceal what I know, on that subject, from the knowledge of the nation; for if the people knew the whole truth, this war would turn into a religious war, and it would at once, take a tenfold more savage and bloody character. It would become merciless as all religious wars are. It would become a war of extermination on both sides. The Protestants of both the North and the South would surely unite to exterminate the priests and the Jesuits, if they could hear what Professor Morse has said to me of the plots made in the very city of Rome to destroy this Republic, and if they could learn how the priests, the nuns, and the monks, which daily land on our shores, under the pretext of preaching their religion, instructing the people in their schools, taking care of the sick in the hospitals, are nothing else but the emissaries of the Pope, of Napoleon, and the other despots of Europe, to undermine our institutions, alienate the hearts of our people."





#Trump

#CivilRights

#Racism

#Discrimination

#Slavery

#abrahamlincoln

#sda

#DEI

#Civil War

#Pope

#ExecutiveOrder

#SundayLaw

#Catholism

#Catholicism

#Jesuit

#Jesuits

#HeritageFoundation

#Project2025

#POTUS

#WhiteHouse

#Congress

#TheFreePress

#FreePress





darkday.us





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House