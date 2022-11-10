20. Create!

Today you said “Congrats” to woman,
She wished you joy some time before –
There is a rule-book of the human
Which marked a borderline for
Conventional, accepted thinking
As if your personal account
Which finally builds up your place in
Zombie society around.
It's easier to think by templates
And on a short view lightly swim
(In the majorities’ stream):
The high-school, songs, affair with mates,
Some college, house-keeping, job,
Repair, booze, time pressure, loan,
Retired pay, diseases, nod…
Swim with the tide – as a result,
Did you want so generic foam?
You really have created nothing
For evolution spreading size
Neither discovery in science
Which in this World would have been fastened.
Nor melodies for life and pleasure,
Nor vivid novels with the true,
Or thoughtful poems with wise measure,
Or newest medicine for cure,
Or some front-rank instruction method,
Or startling cinema brainchild,
Or did some right fruition effort
Which made aesthetic from the wild?
Or did you teach a lot of people
To understand the good and love?
To solve your own bearing riddle,
Be well-to-doer, smart and suave.
Did you create a fair business
Or truly save the human lives?
And whether did you make resistance
To spinning facts and trumping lies?
Don’t live by the recycling only –
Create a new, search for, perform,
So let your forwardness be strongly –
To be successful you were born.
So, if you want to be surrounded
By pretty Muses on the way
Be pure- and assertive-minded
And shine with the creative ray.
I wish, let love and inspiration
With peace of mind and high self-rate
Will give strong wings for aspiration
To make a study, to create.
