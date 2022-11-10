20. Create!

Today you said “Congrats” to woman,

She wished you joy some time before –

There is a rule-book of the human

Which marked a borderline for



Conventional, accepted thinking

As if your personal account

Which finally builds up your place in

Zombie society around.



It's easier to think by templates

And on a short view lightly swim

(In the majorities’ stream):

The high-school, songs, affair with mates,



Some college, house-keeping, job,

Repair, booze, time pressure, loan,

Retired pay, diseases, nod…

Swim with the tide – as a result,

Did you want so generic foam?



You really have created nothing

For evolution spreading size

Neither discovery in science

Which in this World would have been fastened.



Nor melodies for life and pleasure,

Nor vivid novels with the true,

Or thoughtful poems with wise measure,

Or newest medicine for cure,



Or some front-rank instruction method,

Or startling cinema brainchild,

Or did some right fruition effort

Which made aesthetic from the wild?



Or did you teach a lot of people

To understand the good and love?

To solve your own bearing riddle,

Be well-to-doer, smart and suave.



Did you create a fair business

Or truly save the human lives?

And whether did you make resistance

To spinning facts and trumping lies?



Don’t live by the recycling only –

Create a new, search for, perform,

So let your forwardness be strongly –

To be successful you were born.



So, if you want to be surrounded

By pretty Muses on the way

Be pure- and assertive-minded

And shine with the creative ray.



I wish, let love and inspiration

With peace of mind and high self-rate

Will give strong wings for aspiration

To make a study, to create.