Israeli soldier obtained by Al Jazeera shows the killing of an unarmed, elderly Palestinian man during a house raid west of Gaza city - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1008 Subscribers
94 views
Published 20 hours ago

Bodycam footage from an Israeli soldier obtained by Al Jazeera shows the killing of an unarmed, elderly Palestinian man during a house raid west of Gaza city on November 6th, 2023.

Posting both version of this video. 

The victim was 73-year-old deaf Atta Ibrahim al-Mukkid.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

