Israeli soldier obtained by Al Jazeera shows the killing of an unarmed, elderly Palestinian man during a house raid west of Gaza city - part 2

Bodycam footage from an Israeli soldier obtained by Al Jazeera shows the killing of an unarmed, elderly Palestinian man during a house raid west of Gaza city on November 6th, 2023.
Posting both version of this video.
The victim was 73-year-old deaf Atta Ibrahim al-Mukkid.
