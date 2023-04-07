Create New Account
Deep State FRAMES Trump With FAKE CHARGES: Corrupt Bragg Conducting CRIMINAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE
Published 16 hours ago
Apr 6, 2023


In a just world Alvin Bragg should be disbarred for bringing fake charges against the President of the United States

Trump administration Deputy for the EPA Mandy Gunasekara is here to talk about the witch hunt against President Trump.

George Soros funded D.A. Bragg has completely destroyed our judicial system.

The political persecution of President Trump has invigorated his America First base.

The people are ready to fight these bogus attacks and propel Trump back into the White House.

The phony judge warned President Trump not to talk about the case but ultimately decided against issuing a gag order.

The GOP needs to take the gloves off and give the left a taste of their own prosecutorial medicine.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2go1bk-deep-state-frames-trump-with-fake-charges-corrupt-bragg-conducting-criminal.html

