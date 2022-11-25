SATANISM HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT (Classic Full Documentary: Geraldo Rivera TV Special)

Satanism Hidden in Plain Sight - This video exposes the hidden underground of Satanism that lurks at the heart of America. Interviewing everyone from FBI agents, police, psychologists, convicted murderers who killed for the cause of Satan, Ozzy Osbourne, former Satanists, current Satanists, victims of Satanic ritual abuse, parents of victims and many others, this video establishes beyond dispute that Satanism is really among us and that it is indeed very dangerous.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.