SATANISM HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT (Classic Full Documentary: Geraldo Rivera TV Special)

Satanism Hidden in Plain Sight - This video exposes the hidden underground of Satanism that lurks at the heart of America. Interviewing everyone from FBI agents, police, psychologists, convicted murderers who killed for the cause of Satan, Ozzy Osbourne, former Satanists, current Satanists, victims of Satanic ritual abuse, parents of victims and many others, this video establishes beyond dispute that Satanism is really among us and that it is indeed very dangerous.

