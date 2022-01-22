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Jan 18 - White House Concrete Wall, China Stockpiling Food, Patriots Are Labeled Domestic Terrorists
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283 views • January 22, 2022
Tonight, I will be talking about the new, concrete wall going up around the white house, how China is stockpiling massive amounts of food, and how the Commie Joe Administration is now labeling people that disagree with them as domestic terrorists and what all of this could mean.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Keywords
newscollapserussialatest newsdonald trumpbreaking newsukrainesimon parkesupdatesfood shortageoanpolitical talkamerican newsrightside broadcastingcharlie wardpolitical commentaryscott mckaypatriot streetfighterpatriot nationpatriot nation livepatriotnationliveconservative political commentarypolitical vlogwhite house wallchina hoarding
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