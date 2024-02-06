Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
41 PERCENT RECLAIMED BY THE 🏳‍🌈🦄🏦🔫 LGBTQPEIEIO
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
496 Subscribers
49 views
Published 19 hours ago

A great lead-in on this topic would be Coach Dave's show today:

THIS IS SPIRITUAL WARFARE | 2-6-2024

https://www.brighteon.com/e917b2ad-2984-4360-b76e-a46ea2767b3c


VfB's take: if you feed a girl|woman testosterone, it will mess up their brain; if you give a boy|man estrogen, it will mess up their brain...PERIOD 💯


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8ex0ki


If you need more content, check out this faggot reprobate tranny who's threatening to subvert "hate groups" on facebook. This faggot says he's contacting HR departments...


Seems like war:


https://www.facebook.com/Yanderetransgf/posts/pfbid02LcHd [this post was self-yeeted]

Keywords
facebookgroominglunaticmetalgbtqpeieioanti-hate group

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket