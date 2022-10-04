【G-Times News】Covid-19 Vaccine Disaster will Change the World

https://gnews.org/post/p1s6i09a4

It is widely believed with the potential nuclear threat Putin posed in the Russia-Ukraine war, the worsening of the world economic crisis, and the threat of China invading Taiwan, are the top three headline issues the world is facing today. However, the biggest crisis remains of the disastrous consequence the Covid -19 Vaccine has brought to the world. All information has been revealed by Miles Guo thru his Gettr live broadcast on September 27th

