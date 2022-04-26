Boy permanently blind in one eye & heart inflammation after PFIZER POISON - VAERS ID 2216933

SOURCES:###VAERS ID: 2216933 (history)Form: Version 2.0Age:Sex: MaleLocation: ForeignVaccinated: 2021-08-20Onset: 2021-09-10Days after vaccination: 21Submitted: 0000-00-00Entered: 2022-04-06Vaccin­ation / Manu­facturer Lot / Dose Site / RouteCOVID19: COVID19 (COVID19 (PFIZER-BIONTECH)) / PFIZER/BIONTECH FE6029 / 1 - / OTAdministered by: Other Purchased by: ?Symptoms: Abdominal pain upper, Blindness unilateral, Dizziness, Dyspnoea, Headache, Magnetic resonance imaging head, Nausea, Paraesthesia, Purpura, Tinnitus, TroponinSMQs:, Anaphylactic reaction (broad), Acute pancreatitis (broad), Peripheral neuropathy (broad), Haemorrhage terms (excl laboratory terms) (narrow), Anticholinergic syndrome (broad), Acute central respiratory depression (broad), Pulmonary hypertension (broad), Guillain-Barre syndrome (broad), Gastrointestinal nonspecific symptoms and therapeutic procedures (narrow), Glaucoma (broad), Optic nerve disorders (broad), Cardiomyopathy (broad), Retinal disorders (broad), Hearing impairment (narrow), Vestibular disorders (broad), Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms syndrome (broad)Life Threatening? NoBirth Defect? NoDied? NoPermanent Disability? YesRecovered? NoOffice Visit? NoER Visit? NoER or Doctor Visit? NoHospitalized? Yes, ? daysExtended hospital stay? NoPrevious Vaccinations:Other Medications:Current Illness:Preexisting Conditions: Comments: List of non-encoded Patient Relevant History: Patient Other Relevant History 1: no pre-existing conditionsAllergies:Diagnostic Lab Data: Test Date: 20210127; Test Name: skull MRI; Result Unstructured Data: Test Result:unremarkable; Test Date: 20210930; Test Name: troponin; Result Unstructured Data: Test Result:104 ng/L; Comments: suspicion of myocarditisCDC Split Type: CHPFIZER INC202200475678Write-up: Unilateral vision loss; Upper abdominal pain; Dizziness; Paraesthesia upper limb; Headache; Nausea; Dyspnea; Purpura; Tinnitus; This is a spontaneous report received from a contactable reporter(s) (Consumer or other non HCP) from Regulatory Authority. The reporter is the parent. Regulatory number: CH-SM-2022-11294. A 13 year-old male patient received bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY), intramuscular, administration date 20Aug2021 (Lot number: FE6029) as dose 1, single for covid-19 immunisation. Relevant medical history included: "no pre-existing conditions" (unspecified if ongoing). There were no concomitant medications. The following information was reported: BLINDNESS UNILATERAL (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Unilateral vision loss"; ABDOMINAL PAIN UPPER (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Upper abdominal pain"; DIZZINESS (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Dizziness"; PARAESTHESIA (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Paraesthesia upper limb"; HEADACHE (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Headache"; NAUSEA (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Nausea"; DYSPNOEA (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Dyspnea"; PURPURA (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Purpura"; TINNITUS (hospitalization, disability) with onset 10Sep2021, outcome "not recovered", described as "Tinnitus". The patient underwent the following laboratory tests and procedures: magnetic resonance imaging head: (27Jan2021) unremarkable; troponin (normal high range 14): (30Sep2021) 104 ng/L, notes: suspicion of myocarditis. Clinical course: The patient''s three weeks after the first vaccination, from 10Sep2021, recurrent upper abdominal pain and dizziness occurred. The primary reporter (father) also reported purpura, tinnitus and vision loss. On 27Jan2022, a total failure of the upper half of the visual field of the left eye was diagnosed with suspected AION. In this regard, an MRI of the skull was unremarkable, an etiological clarification for thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome is planned. At the time of reporting on 31Jan2022 the complaints had not recovered, a serious ADR with hospitalization and permanent damage was reported. The primary reporter places the cause of the complaints in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination that had taken place beforehand. Further clinical details and the further course are not known. In this case, according to the primary reporter, after the first administration of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine Comirnaty, upper abdominal pain, dizziness, weakness with paresthesia (upper extremities)...Mirrored - Boot Camp