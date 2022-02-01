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Russian To War
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843 views • February 01, 2022
Washington's neocon elite have wanted war with Russia since the 1980s. Because of their reckless belligerence, Reagan banished them and called them "The Crazies". After wandering in the wilderness for years, they finally got back into power under George W. Bush. Sidelined by Trump, they are pushing once again for aggression toward Russia (upon the pretext of Russia's relationship with the Ukraine). But what's really behind the geopolitical sabre-rattling?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Tucker Carlson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxPQ87t7Do
Mika Brzrinski: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxPQ87t7Do&;t=270s
Mika 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quU_Tbv96Wk
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Tucker Carlson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxPQ87t7Do
Mika Brzrinski: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQxPQ87t7Do&;t=270s
Mika 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quU_Tbv96Wk
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