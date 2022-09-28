X22 FINANCIAL REPORT EP. 2885A - THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]

X22 REPORT Financial News EP. 2885A - Sept 27, 2022
THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]
The people around the world are hitting the precipice. Nobody is believing the [CB]/[WEF]/Biden Admin, the people see economic truth. The [CB]s are panicking about bitcoin, they want the [CBDC] but they see Bitcoin getting more popular and more powerful. There are now calls to reject [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Use this gadget to survive a deadly blackout - try it risk free for 30 days:
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code X15 for 15% OFF
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.