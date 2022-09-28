X22 FINANCIAL REPORT EP. 2885A - THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]

X22 REPORT Financial News EP. 2885A - Sept 27, 2022

THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]

The people around the world are hitting the precipice. Nobody is believing the [CB]/[WEF]/Biden Admin, the people see economic truth. The [CB]s are panicking about bitcoin, they want the [CBDC] but they see Bitcoin getting more popular and more powerful. There are now calls to reject [CBDC].

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

