Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 FINANCIAL REPORT EP. 2885A - THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]
227 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News EP. 2885A - Sept 27, 2022

THE MAJORITY DO NOT BELIEVE BIDEN, THERE ARE NOW CALLS TO REJECT [CBDC]

The people around the world are hitting the precipice. Nobody is believing the [CB]/[WEF]/Biden Admin, the people see economic truth. The [CB]s are panicking about bitcoin, they want the [CBDC] but they see Bitcoin getting more popular and more powerful. There are now calls to reject [CBDC].

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Use this gadget to survive a deadly blackout - try it risk free for 30 days:
http://www.lytebug.com 
Use Promo Code X15 for 15% OFF 


Keywords
politicsdigital currencyimfcentral bankweffed reservecbdcbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket