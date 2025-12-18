© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The EU summit in Brussels, at which the issue of financing Ukraine is being decided, is accompanied by large-scale protests by farmers.
The European Quarter is blocked by tractors.
Adding:
Russia has for the first time launched the "Iskander-M" with a range of about 800 km, according to the Ukrainian press.
It is stated that the range of a possible modification reaches up to 1000 km.