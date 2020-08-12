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What will happen in 2022?
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171 views • August 12, 2020
Listen to the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, tell us of a time to come very soon, while they speak of where we have been.
"We should tell thee of a different time, for your world has been as three. We should go back before the time of Atlantis into a civilization, as thy would call it, greater than any that has ever been on your earth before, with more scientific knowledge, more powers to heal than has ever been on your earth since. Now, of this civilization we would tell you this, this civilization made war upon other planets, and therefore, as you would call it at this time, the heavy bombardment by radiation changed the form of man, and has continued to change its form into what you are today.
"Therefore, when the Father spoke and said He would make man of our likeness -- now, by telling you of this time, we should tell you of a time that shall be again. As your earth should change again, and as the earth shall change from north to south, from east to west, man must change with this time, for in this time he shall walk forward and have more spiritual vibrations to the body than ever before. And at this time he shall become closer into what is known as the God state, or the Christ state.
"At this time, those who do not change shall be no more. This is not a threat. This is something that shall happen upon your earth, and those who shall be prepared for this time shall survive. Those who are not prepared shall not survive, for their body, their soul, shall be no more; the spirit shall be dead and, therefore, there shall be no more entries.
"During this time, and this time shall come about between the periods of 1900 -- yes -- no, this is wrong; one moment, please.
Yes, Father, yes, Father. Yes. Yes.
This period shall come about in the year, two thousand -- no, the records show, 22 – 02 2 -- yes, this is the records show. You shall have to wait, one moment, and permission must be given.
"This you must realize, only our Father, and at His grace, shall disclose what stands in the times that stand for His great plan. And it shall be on earth and heaven and in the universe and universes. Therefore, this time shall be 2022. And at this time, your bodies must become accustomed to these things.
This shall begin in 1998 -- and at this time has began before in your year of 1932. Your earth’s rotation shall change. It, your earth, shall gradually become closer to what is known as your sun. Therefore, the entries upon this earth must change with your earth to survive this time.
Therefore, we should tell you of the time before...."
Eight years later, March 17, 1978, one person followed with this question. "What will happen in the year 2022? You mentioned the year is important for some reason. Will man’s lifespan be increased?’”
Aka answered: "What will happen in this year? It shall be the kingdom, or the downfall of your world. Man’s life span shall either be increased or decreased; all shall depend upon what you shall seek.
"
We have laid before you the work for the preparation of the coming of the Messiah. You cannot see this. Another man, much the same as you, could not see it in another time, and he let both his friend and the Messiah die and be crucified. Yet, death did not come as he thought it would...."
Read the words Aka spoke in the Book with wings series – https://smile.amazon.com/gp/bookseries/B01GQMQB62/ref=dp_st_1547112263
Follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on facebook Aka asked to be formed – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy
Learn more in articles at "A Stairway to Heaven" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
"We should tell thee of a different time, for your world has been as three. We should go back before the time of Atlantis into a civilization, as thy would call it, greater than any that has ever been on your earth before, with more scientific knowledge, more powers to heal than has ever been on your earth since. Now, of this civilization we would tell you this, this civilization made war upon other planets, and therefore, as you would call it at this time, the heavy bombardment by radiation changed the form of man, and has continued to change its form into what you are today.
"Therefore, when the Father spoke and said He would make man of our likeness -- now, by telling you of this time, we should tell you of a time that shall be again. As your earth should change again, and as the earth shall change from north to south, from east to west, man must change with this time, for in this time he shall walk forward and have more spiritual vibrations to the body than ever before. And at this time he shall become closer into what is known as the God state, or the Christ state.
"At this time, those who do not change shall be no more. This is not a threat. This is something that shall happen upon your earth, and those who shall be prepared for this time shall survive. Those who are not prepared shall not survive, for their body, their soul, shall be no more; the spirit shall be dead and, therefore, there shall be no more entries.
"During this time, and this time shall come about between the periods of 1900 -- yes -- no, this is wrong; one moment, please.
Yes, Father, yes, Father. Yes. Yes.
This period shall come about in the year, two thousand -- no, the records show, 22 – 02 2 -- yes, this is the records show. You shall have to wait, one moment, and permission must be given.
"This you must realize, only our Father, and at His grace, shall disclose what stands in the times that stand for His great plan. And it shall be on earth and heaven and in the universe and universes. Therefore, this time shall be 2022. And at this time, your bodies must become accustomed to these things.
This shall begin in 1998 -- and at this time has began before in your year of 1932. Your earth’s rotation shall change. It, your earth, shall gradually become closer to what is known as your sun. Therefore, the entries upon this earth must change with your earth to survive this time.
Therefore, we should tell you of the time before...."
Eight years later, March 17, 1978, one person followed with this question. "What will happen in the year 2022? You mentioned the year is important for some reason. Will man’s lifespan be increased?’”
Aka answered: "What will happen in this year? It shall be the kingdom, or the downfall of your world. Man’s life span shall either be increased or decreased; all shall depend upon what you shall seek.
"
We have laid before you the work for the preparation of the coming of the Messiah. You cannot see this. Another man, much the same as you, could not see it in another time, and he let both his friend and the Messiah die and be crucified. Yet, death did not come as he thought it would...."
Read the words Aka spoke in the Book with wings series – https://smile.amazon.com/gp/bookseries/B01GQMQB62/ref=dp_st_1547112263
Follow the Association of Universal Philosophy on facebook Aka asked to be formed – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy
Learn more in articles at "A Stairway to Heaven" – https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven.
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