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Finding Hope in Depression and Despair (Part 3)
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12 views • March 03, 2021
(Part 3 of 3) Deep discouragement, dark depression, dismal despair, mind-altering drugs, and suicide are common. Is there a way out? In this 3-part series, Steve Wohlberg interviews Christy Christopher (a nurse in Texas) who struggled with depression and tried to kill herself five times. Then she found help. The same help is available to you.
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