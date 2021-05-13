Dr. Breggin's Deep Dive into the Global Predators Behind COVID-19 --9786 YouTube Views

Dr. Peter Breggin's Truth over Fear Presentation. On Friday April 30, 2021, Dr. Breggin was scheduled to have a live Q & A following this one hour pre-recorded talk about COVID -19 and the Global Predators. Instead, the predators intervened and they pulled the plug on the entire marvelous three-day conference minutes before I spoke. The conference , Truth over Fear, is produced by Patrick Coffin, whom we much admire. With amazing resilience, Patrick put up the conference again on Friday May 7th through May 9th to an increased audience of over 50,000 people. Patrick is a model of how we must fight for our free speech rights and create our own institutions and platforms. This inspired talk by Dr. Breggin is one of 40 talks given at the conference, many by friends of Peter and Ginger and leaders in rising about COVID-19 to save America, including physicians Peter McCullough, "Zev" Zelenko and Elizabeth Lee Vliet. We urge you to listen to as much of the conference as you can at www.RestoreTheCulture.com



Remember you can now buy Peter and Ginger Breggin's new book, COVID-19 and the Global Predators. With prepublication purchase of the book, the complete 450 page manuscript and endnotes is instantly provided to get the information out to you. The print version is due for release in July and will go out immediately to all who take advantage of our pre-publication offer! Go to: www.WeAreThePrey.Com