The "Black Male Privilege Checklist" - brought to you by the ASU Grievance Studies Department

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The grievance studies department at Arizona State University, decided that it's time for the left is snake, the cancer that has metastasized route society, to start eating its self at a more rapid rate, having filed the "Black Male Privilege Checklist."When I first saw it, I thought for sure it had to be satire.
#woke #blackmaleprivilege #ASU #grievance
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