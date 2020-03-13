Father Of Transgender Daughter Now Facing JAIL TIME For Interviews About Child’s Hormone Treatment!!

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Watch my full interview with Rob here:
Father of Transgender Daughter SPEAKS OUT "I Realized I Handed My Daughter Over To The Trans Agenda" https://youtu.be/BqXUxnA7RHE
To learn more about this from Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson visit:
http://www.lauralynn.tv
To learn more about this from Jenn Smith visit:
https://transanityca.wordpress.com
To learn more about this from Angelina Ireland visit:
http://caenis.org/