5/11/2024 -- Massive Fires in NW Canada / British Columbia - Alberta - Smoke coming down to USA!

ALERT: May 11, 2024
Exremely large fires have broken out all at once in Northwest Canada, British Columbia, and Alberta!
It is happening again in the same locations as last year.. and this time I figured out what is at the location! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
A very large OIL AND GAS PUMPING OPERATION is across the area where the fires started again in BC Canada / Alberta!
See for yourself here: General location to begin looking out from the center of the fires .... 58°56'15.49"N , 121°26'46.77"W
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.