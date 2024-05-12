Create New Account
5/11/2024 -- Massive Fires in NW Canada / British Columbia - Alberta - Smoke coming down to USA!
Published Yesterday

ALERT: May 11, 2024


Exremely large fires have broken out all at once in Northwest Canada, British Columbia, and Alberta!


It is happening again in the same locations as last year.. and this time I figured out what is at the location! https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...


A very large OIL AND GAS PUMPING OPERATION is across the area where the fires started again in BC Canada / Alberta!


See for yourself here: General location to begin looking out from the center of the fires .... 58°56'15.49"N , 121°26'46.77"W


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse/videos

