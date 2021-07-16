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Ice Age Propaganda Video From 70s Resurfaces Showing How They’re Lying About Climate Change
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110 views • July 16, 2021
For decades, the media has released fear-mongering stories about why we should hand over more privileges to the government because of ‘global-warming.’
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