Nebraska Media Corporate Domination and Betrayal (Introduction)

Nebraska’s media, dominated by corporate entities, delivers uniform content, sidelining local voices. Investor-driven budget cuts and flawed DEI policies prioritize profit and external agendas over community needs, eroding journalistic integrity. This report examines consolidation, investor influence, and DEI failures, advocating for local ownership to restore authentic journalism.
View the full feature that this part accompanies - Nebraska’s Media Corporate Domination and Betrayal: Prioritizing Profit and Politics Over Truth
#NebraskaMedia #CorporateControl #LocalJournalism #DEIFailures #MediaBetrayal