Shadow Force (1993, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
Published Yesterday |

Shadow Force (known as Shadow Force - Henshin Ninja ("Transformation ninja")) is a beat'em up developed and published by Technos. It was only released in the arcades.

There are four different characters to choose from. Each has different abilities and differs in reach, strength, speed, jumping height and power. There separate buttons for punches and kicks, and a jump button. There are quite many different moves performed by different combinations available. On top of that, you can also "possess" most normal enemies, taking over body. Each enemy you take over also has unique weapons and/or moves. You can leave the enemy any time through a button combination. The enemy will then disappear, but in most situations, another enemy will replace him, so you cannot avoid fighting completely.
Apart from items for points and health, you can find ninja scrolls which can be used for devastating attack which hurts all enemies on screen.

