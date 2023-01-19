Shadow Force (1993, Arcade)

Shadow Force (known as Shadow Force - Henshin Ninja ("Transformation ninja")) is a beat'em up developed and published by Technos. It was only released in the arcades.
There are four different characters to choose from. Each has
different abilities and differs in reach, strength, speed, jumping
height and power. There separate buttons for punches and kicks, and a
jump button. There are quite many different moves performed by different
combinations available. On top of that, you can also "possess" most
normal enemies, taking over body. Each enemy you take over also has
unique weapons and/or moves. You can leave the enemy any time through a
button combination. The enemy will then disappear, but in most
situations, another enemy will replace him, so you cannot avoid fighting
completely.
Apart from items for points and health, you can find ninja scrolls which can be used for devastating attack which hurts all enemies on screen.
