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5D Healing with Music & Frequencies - Gerald Savage: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #17
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23 views • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras podcast. If you’re a fan of the healing qualities in music and love cymatics research as much as I do, you’ll enjoy this episode. Today, I am blessed to pick the brain of Music Educator, Gerald Savage. Now, Gerald teaches at the Globe Institute of Sound and Consciousness in Applied Music Theory for Healing. He was a Department Chair of the Vocal Department at Pittsburgh CAPA, a Two-time Fulbright-Hays Scholar recipient in Brazil, and participated in “Bridging Cultures”, an educational collaborative through the State Department, in conjunction with the African Studies Program at the University of Illinois. Gerald, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Timestamps:
00:21:21 The process of accessing vocal DNA blueprint for healing with frequencies.
00:50:00 The 3D human chakra system is a bubble of different layers of chakra energies, which have its own frequencies that can be out of balance and re-tuned for well being. Plus the future of using frequencies and music to address unknown medical issues that x-rays can not pick up, which is stored in your energy field. Subtle unease in the body may stem from reincarnation traumas.
1:11:00 5th dimensional careers in music and medicine at the Globe Institute for students who love music and want to pursue leading-edge technology in music medicine.
For information on Gerald Savage's offerings, visit: https://www.soundpill.net/
"Thanks to the exposure that Von has provided through her podcast, the interest in SoundPIll has been amazing! I am very excited to share more about my work! Presently, I am offering 20-minute free consultations for a limited number of those who are interested in learning more about how the SoundPill process can benefit you in your goal for optimum health and wellness. Simply go to SoundPill.net, and fill out the contact form at the bottom of the page or email me at: [email protected] Namaste!" -Gerald Savage, Founder Director of SoundPill, LLC
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Timestamps:
00:21:21 The process of accessing vocal DNA blueprint for healing with frequencies.
00:50:00 The 3D human chakra system is a bubble of different layers of chakra energies, which have its own frequencies that can be out of balance and re-tuned for well being. Plus the future of using frequencies and music to address unknown medical issues that x-rays can not pick up, which is stored in your energy field. Subtle unease in the body may stem from reincarnation traumas.
1:11:00 5th dimensional careers in music and medicine at the Globe Institute for students who love music and want to pursue leading-edge technology in music medicine.
For information on Gerald Savage's offerings, visit: https://www.soundpill.net/
"Thanks to the exposure that Von has provided through her podcast, the interest in SoundPIll has been amazing! I am very excited to share more about my work! Presently, I am offering 20-minute free consultations for a limited number of those who are interested in learning more about how the SoundPill process can benefit you in your goal for optimum health and wellness. Simply go to SoundPill.net, and fill out the contact form at the bottom of the page or email me at: [email protected] Namaste!" -Gerald Savage, Founder Director of SoundPill, LLC
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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