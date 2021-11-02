© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fascist New Zealand PM Shuts Down Press Conference Over Unauthorized Questions as Australian Military Trains for Door-to-Door Forced Injections
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • November 02, 2021
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern chose to shut down a press conference on Monday rather than answer serious questions from an independent reporter outside of what she called the “accredited media.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-zealand-pm-shuts-down-press-conference-over-unauthorized-questions-from-indy-reporter/
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.