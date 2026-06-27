Who Are The Bunker Builders

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The Bunker Builders
Matthew 3:7 But when he saw many of the Pharisees and Sadducees come to his baptism, he said unto them, O generation of vipers, who hath warned you to flee from the wrath to come.
Mark Zucherburg; 100 plus million bunker in the Hawaiian Island of Kauai.
Peter Thiel;co-founder of PayPal is building a bunker in New Zealand.
Bill Gates; Founder of Microsoft Has built “Reinforced Defenses” on all of his properties.
Elon Musk; Undisclosed locations and size?
Silicon Valley Elites; are building bunkers all over Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah