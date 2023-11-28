Create New Account
L’inganno del globo e le misurazioni sole Terra 28 Novembre 2023
channel image
Dino Tinelli
166 Subscribers
48 views
Published 17 hours ago

Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

sito web www.tinelli.eu 

Distanza dal sole  https://md64.medium.com/l-unit%C3%A0-astronomica-o-la-faticosa-ricerca-della-distanza-del-sole-6f26ef7fc1e  


https://edu.inaf.it/approfondimenti/insegnare-astronomia/chi-dimostro-che-la-terra-era-tonda/ 


https://www.cronachedalsilenzio.it/2020/11/13/come-facevano-gli-antichi-greci-a-sapere-che-la-terra-e-tonda/ 


https://www.okpedia.it/quando-l-uomo-scopre-che-la-terra-e-una-sfera


https://www-reuters-com.translate.goog/article/factcheck-sun-distance/fact-check-sun-is-93-million-miles-from-earth-measured-by-parallax-not-3000-miles-idUSL1N37S1CC/?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=it&_x_tr_hl=it&_x_tr_pto=wapp 


https://www-space-com.translate.goog/37611-solar-eclipse-2017-sun-bigger-than-we-think.html?_x_tr_sl=en&_x_tr_tl=it&_x_tr_hl=it&_x_tr_pto=wapp 

Keywords
politicaglobalizzazioneglobopotereimperomappamondodistanza sole

