4 Homemade Organic Pesticide Every Gardener Must Know

Homemade Organic Pesticide: Aphids, spider mites, and other pests can cause serious damage to flowers, fruits, and vegetables. These creatures attack your garden in swarms, literally draining the life from your crops and often inviting disease in the process. Many chemical pesticides can prove unsafe for the environment or may make fruits and vegetables unsafe for consumption, however. Thankfully, there are many homemade, organic options for you to turn to in your war against pests.



Remedy 1 using chilies & Garlic



• Combine 1/2 cup (113 grams) of hot peppers with 1/2 cup (113 grams) of garlic cloves or onions. You may also use both onions and garlic. All the vegetables should be chopped prior to use



• Blend the vegetables together in a blender to form a thick, chunky paste.



• Add the vegetable paste to half a liter of warm water mixing the ingredients together Thoroughly.



• Pour the solution into a plastic or glass container and allow it to sit for 24 hours. If possible, keep it in a sunny location. If not, at least keep the mixture in a warm spot.



• Next, Pour the solution through a strainer, removing the vegetables and collecting the vegetable-infused water into another container. This water is your pesticide.

• Pour your pesticide into a squirt bottle and spray on the affected plants







Remedy 2 using orange peels

• Peel an orange and Place the peels into a glass container and pour 2 cups (500 milliliters) of boiling water over the peels, Allowing the solution to sit in a warm spot for 24 hours.



• Next, Pour the solution into a strainer, removing the peels and saving the citrus-infused water



• Add a few drops of castile soap. Peppermint-scented castile soap may prove especially effective. Mix the solution thoroughly to combine





• Pour the pesticide into a large squirt bottle and Spray the entire plant to ward off most soft-bodied pests











Remedy 3 Using neem

• Combine 15 milliliters of neem oil with 1/2 teaspoon mild soap. Many believe neem oil, which comes from a bitter tree leaf, to be one of the most effective natural pesticides in existence



• Mix the neem and soap into 2 liters of warm water Stirring slowly but thoroughly.



• Pour the pesticide into a spray bottle and spray on spots where you can clearly see pests or signs of pests.



Remedy 4 using tobacco

• Mix 1 cup of tobacco into 2 liters of water.

• Sit the mixture out in the sun or in warm location, allowing it to rest for 24 hours.

• Check the color of the mixture. Ideally, the pesticide will look similar to the hue of a light tea. If it is too dark, dilute it with water. If it is too light to see, allow it to sit an additional few hours

• Add 3 tablespoons of mild liquid dish soap to the solution and Mix thoroughly.

• Pour the mixture into a large squirt bottle. Shake the solution inside the bottle once more to combine it further and spray on affected plants.