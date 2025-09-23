BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #96 - Zodiac Mind Control: Micah Dank Exposes 6000 Years of Hidden Astrotheology
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
14 views • 2 days ago

What if the Bible was never meant to be read literally? What if ancient scriptures are actually encrypted star maps and the Zodiac has been used for over 6000 years as a tool of elite mind control?


In this explosive episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with author and astrotheologian Micah Dank to decode the hidden messages in scripture, expose the elites’ use of astrology for power, and uncover the true history humanity was never told.


🔥 Topics covered:


🔹How the Bible encodes the Zodiac and astrotheology

🔹6000 years of elite control through hidden symbolism

🔹Why mainstream religion suppresses cosmic truth

🔹The difference between pop astrology and esoteric astrotheology

🔹What spiritual freedom really looks like beyond the matrix


Connect with Micah via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.debunkmywork.com/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/nydank101?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/micahdank/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Govt.Assburgers

Twitter/X - https://x.com/RealMisterDank

Book Series - https://amzn.to/3JENzJB


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
astrotheologytruthrevealedhiddenhistoryancientknowledgeconsciouspodcastmicahdankzodiaccontrolbibledecodedelitemindcontrolconsciousman7
