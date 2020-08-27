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Kyle Rittenhouse: My observations on the shootings
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77 views • August 27, 2020
I watched all the videos posted from multiple angles that I found on line today and it looks like a clean shooting every time to me. I'm no LEO and have no background in law but in my opinion the kid did everything he could to avoid conflict. He should walk. Also I saw after finishing this video that the 3rd person shot AKA "Lefty" was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Smh the useful idiots don't realize what they are till they're lined up facing the trench w no last cigarette.
Thc for watching folks,
E.
https://thedonald.win/p/GvP4Mq75/kenosha-shooting-compilation-thr/c
compilation of scenes : https://thedonald.win/p/GvP8vnRB/kyle-rittenhouse-self-defense-sh/c/
https://thedonald.win/p/GvP4MYb9/ive-made-a-breakdown-of-the-keno/c/
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Thc for watching folks,
E.
https://thedonald.win/p/GvP4Mq75/kenosha-shooting-compilation-thr/c
compilation of scenes : https://thedonald.win/p/GvP8vnRB/kyle-rittenhouse-self-defense-sh/c/
https://thedonald.win/p/GvP4MYb9/ive-made-a-breakdown-of-the-keno/c/
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
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