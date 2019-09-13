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11 Powers and Duties of the President Under the Constitution
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153 views • September 13, 2019
A lot of people think the President can do just about anything. Remember, "I'm the decider?"
But the founders set up a system under the constitution where the executive branch has 10 powers and duties. And the Constitution was amended years later to add an 11th.
But the founders set up a system under the constitution where the executive branch has 10 powers and duties. And the Constitution was amended years later to add an 11th.
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