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DR MICHAEL MCDOWELL – EXPLAINS THE TRUE AGENDA BEHIND THE CREATION OF COVID-19 – A MUST-LISTEN
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108681 views • August 28, 2021
The Irish Sentinel - Aug 24, 2021
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda of the creation of the SARSCoV2 pandemic.
In a Vaccine Response News Conference in Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Michael McDowell explains the covert agenda of the creation of the SARSCoV2 pandemic.
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