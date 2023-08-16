Create New Account
Bitcoin Orange Wave Arrives in Argentina as Overton Window Shifts
Published 14 hours ago

Pro #bitcoin candidate, Javier Milei won the primary election in Argentina, defying the odds. Although the media labels him "far right" he's merely a libertarian candidate who speaks favorably of bitcoin.The Overton window is shifting and the orange wave will be lapping up on the shores of Latin America and other countries with less than stellar governments/ central banks, taking away their ability to destroy peoples life savings via printing money, aka inflation.

#javiermilei #bitcoin #argentina

Keywords
property rightsbitcoinfederal reserveargentinainflationbitcoin adoptioncentral banksprinting moneyoverton windowjavier mileiargentinian electionszimbabwe dollarargentina bitcoin

