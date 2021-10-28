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Doctor Darren J. Beattie Lays Out New Details of the Deep State's Plot to Trigger Jan 6th Violence
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60 views • October 28, 2021
Dr. Darren J. Beattie of https://revolver.news joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of agents provocateur hijacking peaceful protests to empower an authoritarian crackdown on dissent.
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