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EP 2234-9AM Republicans Join Pelosi To Pass "Veto-Proof" NDAA Bill; Protecting Big Tech
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55 views • December 11, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2234-9AM EASTERN
THURSDAY - DECEMBER 10, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3592743182 

EP 2234-9AM Republicans Join Pelosi To Pass "Veto-Proof" NDAA Bill; Protecting Big Tech 

The Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives voted 335-78 on Tuesday to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes a must-pass $740 million budget for defense spending.
The bill passed with enough support to reach the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.
But it remains unclear whether the same number of Republicans would vote to override a presidential veto.
The bill also provides a pay raise for troops and would give paid parental leave for federal employees.
The bill will also require Confederate names to be stripped from American military bases.

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