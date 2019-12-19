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Virginia Rep. Confirms Gun Confiscation Plan
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66 views • December 19, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and a caller discuss how Virginia representative Donald McEachin suggested that military enforcement be used for new gun laws.
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=5dfa98f04a76710016eb5851
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones and a caller discuss how Virginia representative Donald McEachin suggested that military enforcement be used for new gun laws.
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=5dfa98f04a76710016eb5851
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