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The Benefits of Fermented Foods
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60 views • July 20, 2020
All disease begins in the gut. To keep your gut in check, here are examples of fermented foods and other ways to get the good bacteria into your system. http://ghc.us/1vj
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Taking care of your gut is easier than you think.
Fermented foods have incredible health benefits that strengthen your gut microbiome.
To get the good bacteria into your system that will break down lactose and other sugars and starches in the foods you eat, here are five fermented foods to try:
Natto
You can find natto online or at your local Asian market.
Adding this Japanese fermented soybean that’s packed with probiotics to your meal can provide an excellent source of calcium, iron, fiber, and vitamin K2.
Kefir
Kefir is similar to yogurt but with more of a liquid consistency.
Search for dairy-free kefir options that you can make with kefir grains such as coconut milk kefir.
Kombucha
Thankfully you can now find this fermented fizzy tea in a variety of flavors at your local grocers.
Advocates profess kombucha stimulates better immune function, supports weight loss, and may help repair damaged kidney tissue.
Kimchi
Similar to sauerkraut, kimchi can help lower cholesterol, support a stronger immune system, and contribute to great colon health.
Lassi
This probiotic-rich drink is usually made by combining yogurt and water, but you can make lassi with organic coconut or almond milk.
If you’d prefer to take probiotic supplements instead, our advanced formula, Floratrex can help. http://ghc.us/1vk
With a blend of live and active cultures from 23 probiotic strains that support digestion, intestinal function, and boost the immune system, Floratrex is an easy and effective way to get your gut in check.
For more helpful health tips, visit our Natural Health Articles.
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#ghchealthtips
#fermentation
#globalhealingcenter
#gut
#health
#kombucha
#bacteria
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
Taking care of your gut is easier than you think.
Fermented foods have incredible health benefits that strengthen your gut microbiome.
To get the good bacteria into your system that will break down lactose and other sugars and starches in the foods you eat, here are five fermented foods to try:
Natto
You can find natto online or at your local Asian market.
Adding this Japanese fermented soybean that’s packed with probiotics to your meal can provide an excellent source of calcium, iron, fiber, and vitamin K2.
Kefir
Kefir is similar to yogurt but with more of a liquid consistency.
Search for dairy-free kefir options that you can make with kefir grains such as coconut milk kefir.
Kombucha
Thankfully you can now find this fermented fizzy tea in a variety of flavors at your local grocers.
Advocates profess kombucha stimulates better immune function, supports weight loss, and may help repair damaged kidney tissue.
Kimchi
Similar to sauerkraut, kimchi can help lower cholesterol, support a stronger immune system, and contribute to great colon health.
Lassi
This probiotic-rich drink is usually made by combining yogurt and water, but you can make lassi with organic coconut or almond milk.
If you’d prefer to take probiotic supplements instead, our advanced formula, Floratrex can help. http://ghc.us/1vk
With a blend of live and active cultures from 23 probiotic strains that support digestion, intestinal function, and boost the immune system, Floratrex is an easy and effective way to get your gut in check.
For more helpful health tips, visit our Natural Health Articles.
-------
#ghchealthtips
#fermentation
#globalhealingcenter
#gut
#health
#kombucha
#bacteria
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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