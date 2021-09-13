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Phil Schneider --- Deadmen Tell No Tales US underground military bases exposed.
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124 views • September 13, 2021
Underground Alien Bases, Hybrids UFOS, Phil Schneider - Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Philip Schneider a former US Government Geologist and Engineer, who was involved in producing the underground explosions which were required to facilitate the building.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Merrilee Theurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATO43TiP9KlfO4aTTIeKpw
Philip Schneider a former US Government Geologist and Engineer, who was involved in producing the underground explosions which were required to facilitate the building.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Merrilee Theurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCATO43TiP9KlfO4aTTIeKpw
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