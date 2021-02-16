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2947 Americans die in 7 days from the Pfizer jab
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800 views • February 16, 2021
According to files from the vaers,hhs.gov The Averse Reactions and Death Database 2947 Americans died from the Pfizer-vaccine within a one week period in the U.S. These are only the cases that have been reported.
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