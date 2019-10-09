Redundant Systems for Survival in the Grand Solar Minimum (w/Celeste Bishop Solum)

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Celeste Solum Bishop’s website where you can also find Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions Shepherdsheart.life
**Importance of Hygiene
**Redundant systems for food, water and sanitation
**Radio Protective Foods
**Mindframe will be Pivotal Going into the Grand Solar Minimum
**Dodder plant invasive species in the US
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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