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Aliens are here already- part 2- online references
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155 views • July 29, 2020
This video is a follow up on the one posted yesterday. It shows some sites where you can get information on this topic. Remember that in the name of Jesus these alien demons have to flee. Put your trust in Jesus for the salvation of your soul.
The tribulation is coming soon and then all these evils spoken about will be unleashed on the earth without restraint. Don't wait for that time to come. Read John 3 in the Bible and put your trust in Jesus. He is coming to rescue those who believe in Him before this period arrives.
The tribulation is coming soon and then all these evils spoken about will be unleashed on the earth without restraint. Don't wait for that time to come. Read John 3 in the Bible and put your trust in Jesus. He is coming to rescue those who believe in Him before this period arrives.
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