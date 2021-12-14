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Grow up and put away childish things — esp in time of COVID
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0 view • December 14, 2021
https://odysee.com/@millennialwoes:4/WastersAndStrays:f
This speech was given 3 years ago, but its content is still as relevant now. It discusses the smug, opportunistic nihilism that can all too often permeate a movement that is supposed to be about the very opposite of nihilism: truth, beauty, hierarchy and meaning.
We need to grow up from being dependent on Big Brother state to actually being our own master. Master of our temperament and master of our fate. Hold the line, for ourselves and our kids.
This speech was given 3 years ago, but its content is still as relevant now. It discusses the smug, opportunistic nihilism that can all too often permeate a movement that is supposed to be about the very opposite of nihilism: truth, beauty, hierarchy and meaning.
We need to grow up from being dependent on Big Brother state to actually being our own master. Master of our temperament and master of our fate. Hold the line, for ourselves and our kids.
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