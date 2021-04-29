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The Science Of mRNA Vacations (Vaccines) - Dr Tom Cowan
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290 views • April 29, 2021
mRNA Vaccines; Welcome to the New GMO you!
Dr. Thomas Cowan explains the alleged THEORY of how DNA, "viruses" and "vaccines" work.(or rather why they don't)
I also recommend Dr. Cowan's new book, "The Contagion Myth"
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/contagion-myth-thomas-s-cowan-md/1137427415?ean=9781510764620
Dr. Thomas Cowan explains the alleged THEORY of how DNA, "viruses" and "vaccines" work.(or rather why they don't)
I also recommend Dr. Cowan's new book, "The Contagion Myth"
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/contagion-myth-thomas-s-cowan-md/1137427415?ean=9781510764620
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