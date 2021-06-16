© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUE ALCHEMY Frees YOU from the Matrix
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • June 16, 2021
Know what true ALCHEMY is! It is the "truth/way" OUT OF THE MATRIX.
YOU are in "charge" off exiting. SOUL alchemises the Matrix. "You" are SOUL when you are not THE MIND or THE BODY.
SOUL centered is what you have been seeking.
SOUL fellowship - WHOLE "of humanity".
YOU are in "charge" off exiting. SOUL alchemises the Matrix. "You" are SOUL when you are not THE MIND or THE BODY.
SOUL centered is what you have been seeking.
SOUL fellowship - WHOLE "of humanity".
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.