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RUSSIA for the First Time struck UKRAINE with a New & More Powerful version of the ISKANDER missile
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771 views • 3 days ago

Observing the current conflict in eastern Europe, reputable military experts and analysts have noticed that over the past 30 days, Russia has significantly increased the use of ballistic missiles of the 'Iskander-M' complex against Ukraine. Furthermore, a few days ago, a number of Western journalists, citing Pentagon sources, reported that Russian engineers had developed a new version of the missile for the Iskander-M complex, equipped with the latest penetrating warhead. It is reported that this ballistic missile was designated '9M7232F3'. ................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************

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russiaukraineiskander-m missile9m7232f3
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